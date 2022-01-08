Advisory Services Network LLC Buys Shares of 51,486 Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK)

Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Traeger Inc (NYSE:COOK) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Traeger during the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOK opened at $10.78 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.66. Traeger Inc has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Traeger (NYSE:COOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $162.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.89 million. Traeger had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Traeger Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider James H. Hardy, Jr. purchased 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.91 per share, with a total value of $50,076.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COOK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Traeger from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Traeger from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Traeger from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Traeger from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Traeger from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Traeger has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.22.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

