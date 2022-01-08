Advisory Services Network LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.16% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 94,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after purchasing an additional 72,257 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 56,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,172,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 39,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $109.61 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $109.59 and a twelve month high of $133.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.32.

