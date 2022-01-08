Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Advisory Services Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 45.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,711 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $45.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.75. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Campbell Soup from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.