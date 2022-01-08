Advisory Services Network LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,728 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of STM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,411 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in STMicroelectronics by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,536 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 15,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of STM stock opened at $49.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $52.15.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 21.30%. STMicroelectronics’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.15%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. lifted their price target on STMicroelectronics from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.