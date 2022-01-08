Advisory Services Network LLC Increases Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 19.7% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 724,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,721,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 279,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 27,375 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 216.1% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 180,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,473,000 after purchasing an additional 123,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF stock opened at $85.72 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $93.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.47.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.