Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Adyen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. DZ Bank upgraded Adyen from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Adyen from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adyen currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,402.50.

OTCMKTS:ADYEY opened at $24.36 on Tuesday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $20.04 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

