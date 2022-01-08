Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 54.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 187,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 66,303 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Aegon by 312.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,079 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,495,000 after acquiring an additional 91,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aegon in the third quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

