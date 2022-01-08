Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aegon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of NYSE AEG opened at $5.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Aegon has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $5.56.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.
Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.