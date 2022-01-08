Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.93

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.93 and last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 37752 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.66.

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Aeva Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.57.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.97.

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Aeva Technologies by 84.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the third quarter worth about $83,000. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA)

Aeva Technologies, Inc, through its frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology, designs a 4D LiDAR-on-chip that enables the adoption of LiDAR across various applications. The company is based in Mountain View, California.

