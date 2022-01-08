Aflac (NYSE:AFL) PT Raised to $67.00 at Morgan Stanley

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.54.

AFL opened at $62.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac has a one year low of $43.72 and a one year high of $62.38.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aflac will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 9,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $571,971.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,431,405 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AFL. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 75.2% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

