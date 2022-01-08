ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ageas, formerly known as Fortis, is an international insurance company. The Company has chosen to concentrate its business activities in Europe and Asia. Ageas offers international insurance services such as life and non-life, disability, and medical to individuals and groups. The Company also has subsidiaries in France, Germany, Turkey, Ukraine and Hong Kong. Ageas operates partnerships in Luxembourg, Italy, Portugal, China, Malaysia, India and Thailand. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AGESY. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of ageas SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of AGESY stock opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. ageas SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $45.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.73.

ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.31. ageas SA/NV had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ageas SA/NV will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ageas SA/NV Company Profile

ageas SA/NV engages in the provision of life and non-life insurance, investments, and real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Belgium, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The Belgium segment offers life and non-life products to private individuals and small to medium enterprises under the name of AG insurance.

