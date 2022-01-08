Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$81.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AEM has been the subject of several other reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.31.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $50.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $75.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 53.03%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

