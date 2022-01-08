AI Doctor Price Tops $0.0001 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 7th. One AI Doctor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $94,837.73 and $2,540.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, AI Doctor has traded up 10.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About AI Doctor

AI Doctor is a coin. It was first traded on December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. The official website for AI Doctor is www.aidoc.me . AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AI Doctor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AI Doctor using one of the exchanges listed above.

