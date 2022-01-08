Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen upgraded shares of Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $190.82.

Airbnb stock opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $129.71 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion and a PE ratio of -13.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total value of $4,188,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $1,662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock worth $215,894,601 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 568.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Airbnb during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Airbnb by 145.5% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

