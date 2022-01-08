AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target Raised to C$58.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$51.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.46% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Pi Financial boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark upped their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.83.
TSE BOS opened at C$43.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$40.57 and its 200 day moving average is C$38.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$16.25 and a 12 month high of C$47.00. The stock has a market cap of C$1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.24.
AirBoss of America Company Profile
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?
Receive News & Ratings for AirBoss of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirBoss of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.