AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Short Interest Update

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the November 30th total of 150,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AirNet Technology stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of AirNet Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $1.51 on Friday. AirNet Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $6.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

AirNet Technology, Inc engages in selling advertising time slots on air travel advertising network. It also sells advertisements on digital television screens on the airplanes. The company was founded by Herman Man Guo in 2005 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

