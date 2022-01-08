AirSwap (AST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $31.41 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 10.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. During the last seven days, AirSwap has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a market cap of $31.41 million and $1.11 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00058595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005487 BTC.

About AirSwap

AirSwap (CRYPTO:AST) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for AirSwap is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

AirSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AirSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

