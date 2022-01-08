Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Truist

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by analysts at Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

AIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of AIN stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $89.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,249. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 161.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Albany International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,252,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Albany International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,483,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD raised its stake in Albany International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

