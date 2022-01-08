Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy at Truist

Truist upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Albany International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albany International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.17.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIN traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.38. The company had a trading volume of 186,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,249. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $93.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.37.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Research analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.20%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total transaction of $440,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. Company insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,098 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Albany International by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.