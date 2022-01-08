Albany International (NYSE:AIN) Upgraded to Buy by Truist Financial

Truist Financial upgraded shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Truist Financial currently has $100.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $85.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AIN. Truist decreased their target price on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Albany International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albany International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.17.

NYSE AIN opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.38 and a 200-day moving average of $83.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. Albany International has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $93.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.14.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.20%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.10, for a total value of $445,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728 in the last quarter. 5.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Albany International by 414.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 396 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Albany International by 88.3% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

