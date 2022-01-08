Alexander O. Schuth Sells 2,846 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $127,415.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $41.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 296.88 and a beta of 1.75. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.87 and a 12-month high of $83.98.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Denali Therapeutics had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNLI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 434,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,932,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,057,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29,350 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 197.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

