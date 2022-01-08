Alistair Phillips-Davies Buys 7 Shares of SSE plc (LON:SSE) Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies purchased 7 shares of SSE stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,640 ($22.10) per share, for a total transaction of £114.80 ($154.70).

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,634 ($22.02) on Friday. SSE plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,284.50 ($17.31) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,690 ($22.77). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,625.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,595.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a GBX 25.50 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.33%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.26) price objective on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,300 ($17.52) to GBX 1,690 ($22.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,637.38 ($22.06).

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

