Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic and kidney disorders primarily in the United States. The companys product candidate includes ALLN-177 and ALLN-346 which are in clinical stages. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. “

ALNA opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89.

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Allena Pharmaceuticals will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 809,035 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Allena Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 285,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 29,323 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 700,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 214,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Allena Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,045,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 407,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, discovery and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with kidney disorders. Its product pipeline includes reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria in adults and ALLN-346, which is used for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney disease.

