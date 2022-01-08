ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ALE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of ALE stock opened at $67.74 on Thursday. ALLETE has a 12 month low of $56.84 and a 12 month high of $73.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.77 and a 200-day moving average of $65.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $345.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ALLETE by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,122,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,418,000 after acquiring an additional 720,267 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 25.0% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,122,000 after buying an additional 191,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 18.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,031,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,163,000 after buying an additional 161,251 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 10.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,423,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,699,000 after buying an additional 131,423 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ALLETE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

