Alliance Fan Token 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $53,722.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $607,391.57 and $53,722.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alliance Fan Token has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.61 or 0.00001450 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002390 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00057489 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00078445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,065.06 or 0.07324442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,856.30 or 1.00022293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00070548 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006842 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

