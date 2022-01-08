Alliance Fan Token Tops One Day Trading Volume of $60,672.00 (ALL)

Alliance Fan Token (CURRENCY:ALL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, Alliance Fan Token has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Alliance Fan Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001470 BTC on exchanges. Alliance Fan Token has a market cap of $618,408.19 and approximately $60,672.00 worth of Alliance Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00060402 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00077007 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,210.58 or 0.07639470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,008.62 or 0.99957986 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007414 BTC.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Profile

Alliance Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,001,165 coins.

Alliance Fan Token Coin Trading

