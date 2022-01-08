AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Trading Down 7.6%

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR)’s share price fell 7.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.39 and last traded at $11.54. 4,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 223,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on AlloVir from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.86 and a 200 day moving average of $19.63.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that AlloVir, Inc. will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AlloVir news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of AlloVir stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,052,400 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of AlloVir by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in AlloVir by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AlloVir by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AlloVir in the third quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of AlloVir by 108,000.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 9,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALVR)

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

