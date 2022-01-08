Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Holdings Lowered by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,743 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $25,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 179.7% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALNY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.35.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total value of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $178.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.08 and a 12 month high of $212.00.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The firm had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.