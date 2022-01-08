AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,454.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

