AlphaMark Advisors LLC Purchases 191 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.3% of AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. AlphaMark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. 57.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3,454.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,881.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,773.08.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,174.44.
In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total transaction of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.
