Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.51

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.51 and traded as high as $12.22. Altisource Portfolio Solutions shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 51,626 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.55.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $41.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.85) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASPS. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,314,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $827,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 39,906 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 759,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA engages in the provision of services and technology for the mortgage and real estate industries. The firm offers field services such as property preservation and inspection services and vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It also provides marketplace platforms including Hubzu, online real estate auction platform; and Equator, a SaaS-based technology to manage real estate owned, short sales, foreclosure, bankruptcy, and eviction processes.

