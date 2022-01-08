Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) Receives “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their strong-buy rating on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$13.75 price objective on the stock.

ARR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.75.

Shares of TSE ARR opened at C$10.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.68. The company has a market cap of C$275.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.67. The company has a quick ratio of 164.93, a current ratio of 164.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of C$7.80 and a 12-month high of C$11.93.

Altius Renewable Royalties (TSE:ARR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Altius Renewable Royalties will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Altius Renewable Royalties

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, invests in and acquires and manages portfolio of diversified renewable energy royalties for renewable power developers, operators, and originators. The company provides tailored royalty-based financing solutions to the renewable power market.

