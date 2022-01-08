Altman Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Altman Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new stake in Zoetis in the second quarter valued at about $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 641.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,799 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 387.5% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,067 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 697.9% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 104.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,471 shares during the period. 89.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.10.

In other news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.10, for a total value of $3,234,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 41,837 shares of company stock worth $9,155,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $217.42 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.41 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The stock has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

