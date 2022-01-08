Altman Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $2,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 1,276.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on Chewy to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Piper Sandler lowered Chewy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Chewy from $92.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.10.

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $619,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834 in the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chewy stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,644.50 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.91.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

