Amalgamated Bank Buys 1,838 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PARR. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 20,425 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 85.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 253.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Par Pacific by 18.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Par Pacific in the second quarter worth $982,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PARR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Par Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

In other Par Pacific news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Melvyn N. Klein bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.93 per share, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,500 shares of company stock worth $728,770 and sold 840,011 shares worth $12,695,804. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PARR opened at $17.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $20.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $15.40.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

