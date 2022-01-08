Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stock Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Photronics were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 12.0% in the third quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 52,610 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 7.0% in the third quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $491,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Photronics by 68.8% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 64,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Photronics by 461.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 417,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 343,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLAB opened at $18.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.13. Photronics, Inc. has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $19.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.23.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.08. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 11th.

In other Photronics news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $75,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,175 shares of company stock valued at $2,242,328. 3.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

