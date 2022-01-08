Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TR. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $11,800,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 40.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 963,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,666,000 after acquiring an additional 274,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after acquiring an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,713,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 66,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 36,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.70 and a beta of -0.05. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.50 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $183.09 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Tootsie Roll Industries’s payout ratio is 40.30%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

