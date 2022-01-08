Amalgamated Bank Has $369,000 Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Everi were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everi by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Everi alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.85.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

EVRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.