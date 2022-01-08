Amalgamated Bank Has $388,000 Holdings in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Diebold Nixdorf were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,638,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,073,000 after acquiring an additional 414,773 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 0.6% during the third quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 4,936,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 30,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,368,000 after acquiring an additional 88,249 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,326,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,033,000 after acquiring an additional 315,060 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,786,000 after acquiring an additional 44,813 shares during the period. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diebold Nixdorf from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diebold Nixdorf presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

In related news, Director Matthew Goldfarb acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $71,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DBD opened at $9.72 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day moving average of $10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $761.61 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.11. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.92 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $958.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diebold Nixdorf, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software-led services, self-service delivery and security systems to financial, retail, commercial, and government markets. It offers financial self-services such as self-service support and maintenance, value-added services, self-service software, and self-service products, and security solutions including physical and electronic security.

