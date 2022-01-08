Amalgamated Bank Reduces Position in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOB. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,147 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

In other news, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 21,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $1,797,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Smits sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total transaction of $1,875,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 173,549 shares of company stock worth $16,233,493. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LOB opened at $90.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.42. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.50 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $103.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.22%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOB. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.60.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.