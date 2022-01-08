Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX)

Amalgamated Bank cut its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SpringWorks Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

NASDAQ:SWTX opened at $56.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.16. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $96.48.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.17). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total transaction of $559,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Saqib Islam sold 10,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.67, for a total transaction of $591,569.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,423 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,610 in the last ninety days. 30.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

