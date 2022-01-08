Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Increased by Crestone Asset Management LLC

Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.6% of Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Crestone Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.1% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 74 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,209 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 12,433 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,843,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.66, for a total value of $113,480.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,251.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.60, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,454.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,436.16. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). The company had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $12.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $3,950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,174.44.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

