Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Upgraded to Buy by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $225.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ambarella in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Colliers Securities upped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.14.

Ambarella stock opened at $157.60 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of -189.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $92.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.35 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.97, for a total transaction of $84,407.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $23,497,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 55.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,974,000 after buying an additional 73,218 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 12.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the third quarter worth approximately $293,000. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications.

