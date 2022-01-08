American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Raised to “Overweight” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded American Equity Investment Life from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist increased their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Equity Investment Life from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.92.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $33.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.70. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. American Equity Investment Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.47%.

In other news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEL. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 205.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $114,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

