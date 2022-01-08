Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 70,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $18,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $585,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 11.8% during the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Ameriprise Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $319.20 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $196.77 and a 1 year high of $323.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.97. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.27 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.50.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

