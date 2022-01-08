AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.16% of AMETEK worth $45,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after buying an additional 167,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,186,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Wolfe Research raised AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.10.

NYSE:AME opened at $145.15 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.96 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.33 and a 200-day moving average of $135.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.05%.

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $255,703.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

