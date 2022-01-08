Amon Price Hits $0.0026 on Top Exchanges (AMN)

Amon (CURRENCY:AMN) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Amon coin can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Amon has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar. Amon has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $2,081.00 worth of Amon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005815 BTC.

Amon Coin Profile

AMN is a coin. Its genesis date was April 13th, 2018. Amon’s total supply is 1,209,963,685 coins and its circulating supply is 714,344,960 coins. Amon’s official message board is medium.com/@amontech . Amon’s official Twitter account is @amonwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Amon is amon.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Amon offers a multi-cryptocurrency debit-card where you can store your funds, real-time conversion, and instant payment anywhere. AMN is an Ethereum-based token that gives users different benefits such as discounted fees, better customer service andthe possibility to receive passive interest from MasterNodes. “

Buying and Selling Amon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Amon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amon using one of the exchanges listed above.

