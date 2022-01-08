Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Downgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol (NYSE:APH) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $80.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Truist increased their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.77.

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $82.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.98. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

