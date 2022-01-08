Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops proprietary drugs for metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation, CNS disease, and male sexual dysfunction. Principal products offered by the Company include Optina, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy and macular edema; and Vasaloc, an oral drug for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AMPE opened at $0.53 on Tuesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The company has a market cap of $106.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 1.49.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 50,506 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $272,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of therapies to treat prevalent inflammatory conditions. Its product pipeline includes new uses for approved drugs and new molecular entities for important therapeutic areas, including metabolic disease, eye disease, kidney disease, inflammation and sexual dysfunction and CNS disease.

