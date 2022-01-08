Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 34.3% from the November 30th total of 53,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 107.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,004 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,231,000. MPM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after acquiring an additional 960,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $15,601,000. 24.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $9.17 and a 52-week high of $15.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200-day moving average of $11.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $694.29 million, a P/E ratio of -22.62 and a beta of -0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $56.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.34 million. Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 41.64% and a negative return on equity of 73.58%. On average, research analysts expect that Amryt Pharma will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

