Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,080 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Analog Devices by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $168.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $142.25 and a one year high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ADI shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.30.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

