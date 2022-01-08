Analysts Anticipate Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $170.05 Million

Analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) will report $170.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $170.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $170.00 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $150.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full year sales of $700.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $700.60 million to $700.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $763.16 million, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total transaction of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,730 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 2.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 64,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 17.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 10,210 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Power Integrations in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the third quarter worth $244,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 44.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 26,342 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.48. Power Integrations has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.29%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

